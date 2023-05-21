drunk driver arrested after crashing into police station in Cerro Amate involving victim and suspect name. : Drunk driver arrested for crashing into police station in Sevilla injuring van driver: The Olive Press

Drunk driver arrested for crashing into Cerro Amate police station in Sevilla, injuring van driver

A 23-year-old drunk driver has been arrested in Cerro Amate (Sevilla) after crashing into a police station. The driver was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, with his arm in a sling, and was four times over the legal alcohol limit. He initially hit a van, injuring the driver, before attempting to flee the scene. However, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the nearby police station. The off-duty Policia Nacional quickly arrested the driver, who was driving his father’s car without permission. The driver has been taken to a police station for further questioning.

Olive Press News Spain

