drunk driver : Drunk driver arrested after crashing into parked cars in Sydney suburb

Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Parked Cars in Sydney Suburb, Citizen Makes Arrest

Residents of a quiet Sydney suburban street rushed to help a victim after a massive crash, but instead ended up making a citizen’s arrest. An alleged drunk driver tried to flee the scene after crashing into two parked cars. “His hand was on the key trying to turn it, I just grabbed him – grabbed his hand with the key in it – and marched him over to the footpath,” said resident Mark Aylott. The 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene by police and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. A red SUV belonging to a family with eight children was hit during the incident and is likely to be a write-off. The family is grateful the outcome wasn’t worse as their kids often play in the front yard where their car was hit.

Read Full story : Residents make citizen’s arrest after alleged drunk driver crashes into parked cars /

News Source : Mikala Theocharous

1. Drunk driving accidents

2. Citizen’s Arrest

3. Traffic safety

4. Community involvement

5. DUI enforcement