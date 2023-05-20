drunk driver : Drunk driver arrested after crashing into parked cars in Sydney suburb

Posted on May 20, 2023

Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Parked Cars in Sydney Suburb, Citizen Makes Arrest

Residents of a quiet Sydney suburban street rushed to help a victim after a massive crash, but instead ended up making a citizen’s arrest. An alleged drunk driver tried to flee the scene after crashing into two parked cars. “His hand was on the key trying to turn it, I just grabbed him – grabbed his hand with the key in it – and marched him over to the footpath,” said resident Mark Aylott. The 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene by police and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. A red SUV belonging to a family with eight children was hit during the incident and is likely to be a write-off. The family is grateful the outcome wasn’t worse as their kids often play in the front yard where their car was hit.

News Source : Mikala Theocharous

