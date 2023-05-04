drunk driver Today : Cops report two 14-year-old boys killed in Long Island crash caused by drunk driver driving in wrong direction

Two 14-Year-Old Boys Killed in Drunk Driving Accident on Long Island

Tragedy struck on Long Island late Wednesday as two 14-year-old boys lost their lives in a drunk driving accident. The boys were passengers in a 2019 Alfa Romeo four-door sedan, which was hit by a wrong-way, drunk driver in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the truck, Amandeep Singh, was traveling south in the northbound lanes on North Broadway in Jericho when he slammed into the sedan around 10:30 p.m.

The impact of the crash was so severe that it caused the sedan to collide with a 2023 Volvo. The two boys in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others, aged 16 and 17, were admitted to a local hospital for internal injuries. The driver and passenger in the Volvo, a 49-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, were treated on the scene for minor injuries and released.

Singh, a 34-year-old resident of Roslyn, was arrested and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. He was charged with several offenses, including aggravated vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, driving while intoxicated, and two counts of second-degree assault. His arraignment was expected to take place on Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

The incident has left the Long Island community in shock and mourning. The identities of the two boys who lost their lives have not yet been released by the police. However, their families and friends are undoubtedly devastated by the sudden loss.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving. It only takes one irresponsible decision to cause irreparable harm to innocent people. The consequences of drunk driving can be deadly, and the pain and suffering it causes to families and communities can last a lifetime.

It is crucial for drivers to remember that drinking and driving do not mix. It is never worth risking the lives of others or oneself for the sake of a few drinks. If you plan on drinking, always make sure to have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, it is important to come together as a community and support one another. Let us honor the memory of the two young boys who lost their lives by working towards a future where tragedies like this never happen again.

News Source : Amanda Woods

Source Link :Two boys, 14, killed in crash with wrong-way, drunk driver on Long Island: cops/