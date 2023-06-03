Dryth Fulmer’s Demise: Was it an Accident in Lexington, South Carolina? Here’s Dryth Fulmer’s Obituary.

Dryth Fulmer Death – Accident, Lexington South Carolina

Introduction

On Monday night, the community of Lexington, South Carolina mourned the tragic death of Dryth Fulmer. The 25-year-old was involved in a fatal accident that claimed his life, sending shock waves throughout the community.

The Accident

The accident occurred at around 8:30 pm on Monday night, on the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Old Cherokee Road. According to police reports, Dryth Fulmer was driving his pickup truck on Sunset Boulevard and collided with a car turning onto the road from Old Cherokee Road.

Dryth Fulmer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and police have not yet released any further details.

Remembering Dryth Fulmer

The news of Dryth Fulmer’s death has left his family, friends, and the entire community in shock and disbelief. Dryth was known to be a kind and caring person who always put others before himself.

Dryth Fulmer was born and raised in Lexington, South Carolina. He attended Lexington High School, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He went on to attend the University of South Carolina, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

After graduating from college, Dryth Fulmer began working at his family’s business, Fulmer Heating and Cooling. He was a dedicated employee who took pride in his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Dryth Fulmer was also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He spent many weekends with his friends and family, exploring the great outdoors and making memories that will last a lifetime.

Dryth Fulmer Obituary

Dryth Fulmer’s family has released an obituary, paying tribute to their beloved son and brother. The obituary reads:

“Dryth Fulmer, 25, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Dryth was a loving son, brother, and friend who touched the lives of everyone he met. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

Dryth was born on September 7, 1995, in Lexington, South Carolina. He attended Lexington High School, where he was an honor student and standout athlete. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, Dryth began working at his family’s business, Fulmer Heating and Cooling.

Dryth was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He spent many weekends with his family and friends, exploring the great outdoors and making memories that will last a lifetime.

Dryth will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, and everyone who knew him. A private funeral service will be held for family and close friends.”

Conclusion

The tragic death of Dryth Fulmer has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends. His kind spirit, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to those he loved will be greatly missed. The community of Lexington, South Carolina mourns the loss of a beloved son and friend, and our thoughts and prayers are with Dryth’s family during this difficult time.

Car accident Fatal injuries Memorial service Tragic loss Community mourning