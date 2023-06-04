Dryth Fulmer’s Passing – Was it an Accident in Lexington, South Carolina? – Dryth Fulmer’s Obituary

Dryth Fulmer Death: Accident in Lexington, South Carolina

Background

On the evening of Friday, September 3rd, 2021, the community of Lexington, South Carolina was struck with the tragic news of the death of Dryth Fulmer. According to local authorities, Dryth was involved in a fatal accident that occurred on Sunset Boulevard, near the intersection of Old Cherokee Road.

The Accident

Details of the accident are still under investigation, but it has been reported that Dryth was driving his car when he collided with another vehicle. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, but unfortunately, Dryth passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

Dryth Fulmer Obituary

Dryth Fulmer was born on June 20th, 1995, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the son of Robert and Susan Fulmer and had two younger siblings, a brother, and a sister. Dryth attended Lexington High School, where he was an active member of the school’s football and baseball teams. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Business Administration.

After graduation, Dryth worked as a financial analyst for a local firm and was highly regarded by his colleagues for his dedication and hard work.

Dryth was known for his infectious smile, his love of sports, and his kind heart. He had a passion for helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The Community’s Reaction

The news of Dryth’s passing has left the Lexington community in shock and disbelief. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences to Dryth’s family and to share their memories of him.

His former high school football coach, Josh Stepp, posted a heartfelt tribute on Twitter, saying, “Dryth was a fierce competitor on the field, but off the field, he was one of the kindest souls you could ever meet. He will be deeply missed.”

Conclusion

The tragic death of Dryth Fulmer has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His kind spirit, infectious smile, and dedication to helping others will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

