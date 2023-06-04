Dryth Fulmer’s Untimely Passing – Was it an Accident in Lexington, South Carolina? Learn More About Dryth Fulmer’s Obituary and the Fatal Traffic Collision

Introduction

The community of Lexington, South Carolina, is mourning the loss of Dryth Fulmer, who passed away after a tragic traffic collision. This accident has left family, friends, and the entire community in shock and disbelief. This article will provide a brief overview of the accident, Dryth Fulmer’s obituary, and some important information related to traffic collisions.

Dryth Fulmer’s Accident

Dryth Fulmer was involved in a traffic collision on January 26, 2021. The accident occurred on Augusta Road, near the intersection of Corley Mill Road. According to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, Dryth Fulmer was driving a pickup truck when he collided with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Dryth Fulmer’s Obituary

Dryth Fulmer was a beloved member of the Lexington community. He was born on August 24, 1997, and was just 23 years old at the time of his passing. Dryth was a graduate of River Bluff High School and was employed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He was passionate about cars and enjoyed working on them in his spare time.

Dryth is survived by his parents, Mark and Cherie Fulmer, and his sister, Taylor Fulmer. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and coworkers. Dryth’s funeral service was held on January 30, 2021, at St. David’s Lutheran Church in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Important Information About Traffic Collisions

Traffic collisions can happen to anyone, anywhere, and at any time. They are a leading cause of death and injury in the United States. While some accidents are unavoidable, many can be prevented by following some simple safety guidelines.

Always wear your seatbelt. This is the most important safety feature in your vehicle and can save your life in the event of an accident. Avoid distractions while driving. This includes cell phones, music, and eating or drinking. Follow the speed limit. Speeding is a common factor in traffic collisions and can be prevented by obeying the speed limit. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This is not only illegal but also puts yourself and others in danger.

Conclusion

Dryth Fulmer’s passing is a tragedy for the Lexington community. His friends and family are grieving his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. This accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and the devastating consequences of traffic collisions. We must all do our part to prevent accidents and keep our roads safe.

