DS Dorcas Sery: Everything you need to know about this luxury yacht.: The DS Dorcas Sery: 10 Essential Facts You Should Know

These May 30, Sery Dorcas celebrates one more year

Sery Dorcas, the former Miss Ivory Coast 2005, is celebrating her birthday on May 30. To mark this special occasion, here are the top 10 things you need to know about her.

1. Her name and date of birth

Sery Djehi Marie Pierre Dorcas was born on May 30, 1985, in San-Pedro, Ivory Coast. She is the daughter of a retired army officer and a housewife.

2. Miss Ivory Coast 2005

Sery Dorcas participated in the Miss Ivory Coast beauty pageant in 2005 and emerged as the winner. She went on to represent her country in the Miss World beauty pageant held in China.

3. Education

After completing her high school education, Sery Dorcas went on to study marketing and communication. She later pursued a degree in business management from a prestigious university in France.

4. Career

After completing her studies, Sery Dorcas worked in various companies in France and Ivory Coast. She later ventured into entrepreneurship and started her own beauty and wellness company.

5. Philanthropy

Sery Dorcas is also known for her philanthropic work. She is involved in various charitable organizations that focus on women and children’s issues. She has also been involved in campaigns against domestic violence and child abuse.

6. Family

Sery Dorcas is married and has two children. She often shares pictures of her family on social media and emphasizes the importance of family values.

7. Social media presence

Sery Dorcas is active on social media and has a significant following on Instagram and Facebook. She often shares pictures of her life, work, and travels with her followers.

8. Fashion icon

Sery Dorcas is also known for her impeccable sense of style and fashion. She has been featured in various fashion magazines and has walked the runway for top fashion designers.

9. Travel enthusiast

Sery Dorcas loves to travel and has visited various countries around the world. She often shares pictures of her travels on social media and encourages her followers to explore the world.

10. Personal philosophy

Sery Dorcas believes in the power of hard work and perseverance. She encourages people to pursue their dreams and never give up on their goals.

In conclusion, Sery Dorcas is a multi-talented individual who has made significant contributions in various fields. On her birthday, we wish her all the best and continued success in all her endeavors.

News Source : Margaret

Source Link :STORY / These 10 things you absolutely need to know about the DS Dorcas Sery/