DTC bus accident Delhi today : Driver arrested after DTC bus in Delhi loses control, resulting in one fatality and five injuries

Driver arrested after DTC bus loses control in Delhi, leaving one dead and five injured today 2023.

One person has died and five others have been injured following a DTC cluster bus collision with five vehicles in New Delhi’s New Friends Colony area. The driver has been arrested. The bus was travelling from Nehru Place to Maharani Bagh when it lost control and hit the vehicles.

News Source : IANS

