DTC cluster bus accident. today : Uncontrollable DTC Cluster Bus Hits Seven; 1 Dead and 5 Injured

Uncontrollable DTC cluster bus crashes into market, leaving 1 dead and 5 injured today 2023.

One person died and five others were seriously injured in a road accident in New Delhi’s New Friends Colony. The DTC cluster bus reportedly lost control and hit several vehicles, causing significant damage. The accident is thought to have been caused by brake failure. The injured have been taken to hospital, and an investigation is underway.

Read Full story : 1 Dead, 5 injured after uncontrollable DTC cluster bus hit sev… /

News Source : Team Pardaphash

DTC cluster bus accident Public transportation safety Road accidents in Delhi Injury compensation claims Traffic control measures