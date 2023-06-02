“Duality in Alan Wake 2”: Remedy reveals that Alan Wake 2’s plot delves into “duality and echoes”

You Better Have Packed Some Extra Batteries for Alan Wake 2

Horror fans, get ready for one of the best games to drop in the genre this year. Alan Wake 2, the sequel to Remedy Entertainment’s hit game, is set to release later this year, and it’s not holding back on its scares. But the title is more than just a second game; according to creative director Sam Lake and principal writer Clay Murphy, Alan Wake 2 is harboring plenty of meaning under the surface.

The Theme of Duality and Echoes

Alan Wake 2’s gameplay teaser seen in the PlayStation Showcase left us wanting more, and now, Murphy shares that “we have this theme of duality and echoes in Alan Wake 2. So we needed a counterpoint, like another perspective in the game, that was a play off of Alan’s.” Continuing the notions of split meanings, Lake says that “Alan Wake 2 has many twos in it. Two narratives. We are exploring two worlds. It’s not just Alan Wake this time.”

A New Character: Saga Anderson

To bring a fresh perspective into the light, Lake expresses that “there are a lot of things that tie the story to him [Alan],” one of which is the new character Saga Anderson.

“The character of Saga [Anderson], she’s an FBI agent and relative newcomer to the Bright Falls area. She is a really capable investigator, she is a mum, she is a teller of bad puns,” says principal narrative designer Molly Maloney. A new addition to the Remedy Connected Universe, Saga is brought to life by Melanie Liburd.

Liburd, while revealing that Alan Wake 2 is her “first time” working in the medium of games, expresses that she is “excited for the world to see Saga because I think she’s a brilliant role model, and just to see a woman in this role, a woman of color being a protagonist in a game, that [is something] we don’t see often.”

Exploring Bright Falls and the Dark Place

Players will be able to explore Alan Wake 2 from both Alan and Saga’s point of view separately throughout the whole game, exploring Bright Falls and the Dark Place in the process. And don’t worry, if you haven’t played Alan Wake Remastered (which you should), you don’t necessarily need to know what happened in that game’s story.

“In the setup for Saga, she’s investigating these ritualistic killings. When we were looking for a narrative and tone perspective, looking at things like ‘True Detective’, we actually have a lot of like nineties references in terms of things like ‘Seven’,” details game director Kyle Rowley. When it comes to the hit HBO show, it’s very apparent visually that Alan Wake 2 is taking influence from the first season specifically – which is set in Louisiana. We recommend watching it ahead of the True Detective Season 4 release date.

Conclusion

The Alan Wake 2 story already sounds fantastically spooky, and we’re itching to see more from it alongside upcoming PS5 games this year. So, make sure you have extra batteries on hand and nerves of steel when Alan Wake 2 hits shelves later this year.

News Source : The Loadout

Source Link :Alan Wake 2 story is about tackling “duality and echoes”, says Remedy/