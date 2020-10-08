Duane Bark Death – Dead :  Duane Bark Obituary : Cause of Death Covid -19.

Yesterday, Duane Bark, the superintendent of the Markesan School District, which produced such academic scholars as Terry Warnke and myself, died of Covid 19. Mr. Bark had been hospitalized for 3 months while struggling. Much of that time he was on a ventilator. It’s a small community so it will be difficult for them all.

For me this death is a reminder that Covid is NOT the flu and that we do need to have a “healthy” fear of the disease. While many good things are happening for the future treatment of people who get the disease, we are not at a point where we can let our guard down.

We need to continue to take Covid 19 very seriously and we need to continue to practice the best mitigation efforts that we can. There are things that we can do to protect our neighbors and show our love and compassion for the world. I encourage everyone to make the effort. This is hard and frustrating and I hate having to look through steamed up glasses!!!!!! Keep the faith and put it into action Lakeview!!