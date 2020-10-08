Duane Bark Death – Dead : Duane Bark Obituary : Cause of Death Covid -19.
Duane Bark has died, according to a statement posted online on October 8. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Yesterday, Duane Bark, the superintendent of the Markesan School District, which produced such academic scholars as Terry Warnke and myself, died of Covid 19. Mr. Bark had been hospitalized for 3 months while struggling. Much of that time he was on a ventilator. It’s a small community so it will be difficult for them all.For me this death is a reminder that Covid is NOT the flu and that we do need to have a “healthy” fear of the disease. While many good things are happening for the future treatment of people who get the disease, we are not at a point where we can let our guard down.We need to continue to take Covid 19 very seriously and we need to continue to practice the best mitigation efforts that we can. There are things that we can do to protect our neighbors and show our love and compassion for the world. I encourage everyone to make the effort. This is hard and frustrating and I hate having to look through steamed up glasses!!!!!! Keep the faith and put it into action Lakeview!!
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
It is a very solemn day here at the Markesan school’s. It has been so hard to watch the Bark family and our Hornet nation go through this. Duane would like you all to follow the rules and take this seriously. For me Duane will be missed as a boss and a friend.!
Brad Bark wrote this before his death.
IMPORTANT UPDATE FOR DAD!!!!***Please PRAY and SHARE!!!!Prayer Warriors, here’s another update for Dad. We met with Dad’s medical staff today (on the phone) and they said that they don’t know what else they can do for him. His lungs are damaged from the Covid and is 100% dependent on the ventilator. He isn’t a candidate for a lung transplant because he is weak from fighting the hospital infection, and his body isn’t responding to the antibiotics. They talked about turning off the ventilator because they don’t want him to suffer.*what to pray for*1) That God takes this infection away or that God gives the doctor’s wisdom in finding the source of the infection so it can be fought with the right antibiotics.2) That God gives Dad the strength to start breathing on his own so that he isn’t 100% dependent on the ventilator.Joshua 1:9 “Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”Lord, we lift Dad up to you and ask that you please heal him. We know that you love him and your purposes are always good, but we love him too and he has family and friends that need more time with him on this earth. We know that you hear our prayers. We ask that you please grant our request, Lord Jesus. All glory be to you. Amen.
BARKSTRONG!
