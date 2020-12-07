Duane Cook Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Duane Cook has Died .
Coach Duane Cook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart that I share Cheyenne Central lost a former coach. Coach Duane Cook coached basketball and lead the Indians to the 1991 state title. That 1991 team went undefeated. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Debra and their children.
— Chad Whitworth (@CentralHighAD) December 7, 2020
Chad Whitworth @CentralHighAD It is with a heavy heart that I share Cheyenne Central lost a former coach. Coach Duane Cook coached basketball and lead the Indians to the 1991 state title. That 1991 team went undefeated. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Debra and their children.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.