Duane Earle Death -Dead – Obituary : Master Sailor Duane Earle has Died .
Master Sailor Duane Earle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
On behalf of First Nations across the country, my deepest condolences are with the family of Master Sailor Duane Earle, who lost his life serving Canada abroad.
His contributions will be forever remembered. pic.twitter.com/TNTrbG7RfG
— Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) December 16, 2020
Perry Bellegarde @perrybellegarde On behalf of First Nations across the country, my deepest condolences are with the family of Master Sailor Duane Earle, who lost his life serving Canada abroad. His contributions will be forever remembered.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.