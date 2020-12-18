Duane Earle Death -Dead – Obituary : Master Sailor Duane Earle has Died .

December 18, 2020
Master Sailor Duane Earle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Perry Bellegarde @perrybellegarde On behalf of First Nations across the country, my deepest condolences are with the family of Master Sailor Duane Earle, who lost his life serving Canada abroad. His contributions will be forever remembered.

