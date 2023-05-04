Duane Vermeulen : PlanetRugby: Duane Vermeulen Among 10 Players Departing Irish Province

Ulster to Bid Farewell to 10 Players Including Duane Vermeulen at End of the Season

Springboks veteran Duane Vermeulen is among 10 players who will leave Ulster at the end of the current United Rugby Championship (URC) season. The province has announced that five more players will be leaving ahead of the quarter-final against Connacht on Friday, adding to the already confirmed exits of Jordi Murphy, Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle, Declan Moore, and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan.

According to the URC side, nearly 500 caps worth of experience will leave the team at the end of the current season. This weekend’s game against Connacht will give supporters the opportunity to bid farewell to the departing players.

Vermeulen, Gareth Milasinovich, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Rory Sutherland, and Sam Carter are among the players who will leave the side. Vermeulen has played 34 times for Ulster since joining from the Bulls in 2021. Carter joined from the Brumbies in 2019 and has played 63 games for the side, while Milasinovich joined from Worcester simultaneously and has played 23 games. Finally, Sutherland joined from Worcester Warriors earlier this season and has racked up 11 appearances.

It is unclear whether players like Vermeulen (36) and Carter (33) will continue their careers beyond this season. Vermeulen had considered retirement after the Rugby World Cup but opted to try and make the Springboks 2023 Rugby World Cup squad.

Ulster did not confirm the designations of their departing players. Head coach Dan McFarland said, “All of the players moving on from Ulster can be rightly proud of what they have given to our province, both on and off the pitch. It seems fitting that we get to recognize their contribution to the club in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium on one of the biggest nights of our season. I know the supporters will join me, and the wider playing group and staff at Ulster, in thanking the guys for the part they have played in our ambitions as a squad and some unforgettable memories for us all when they lined-out in the white jersey.”

Below are the departing Ulster players and their appearance tallies:

Craig Gilroy (212)

Rob Lyttle (64)

Jordi Murphy (63)

Sam Carter (57)

Duane Vermeulen (34)

Gareth Milasinovich (23)

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen (13)

Rory Sutherland (11)

Declan Moore (3)

Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (1)

In other URC news, John Plumtree is set to return to the Sharks’ hot seat next season.

News Source : Jared Wright

Source Link :Duane Vermeulen one of 10 players leaving the Irish province : PlanetRugby/