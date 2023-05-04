“Duane Vermeulen” : Ulster’s Quarter-Final Features Duane Vermeulen, World Cup Winner and Departing Springbok

Rob Herring set to equal Ulster’s all-time record in URC quarter-final

Rob Herring is set to equal Ulster’s all-time appearance record in Friday’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Connacht. The South African back rower will win his 229th cap, matching the current record held by Andrew Trimble.









Duane Vermeulen, player of the match in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, was considered a major coup for Ulster when he joined from the Bulls in 2021

Duane Vermeulen, the South African World Cup-winning back row, is also named to start for Ulster. Vermeulen, who joined Ulster in late 2021 after the 36-year-old was signed as a replacement for his compatriot Marcell Coetzee, will depart the province at the end of the season. Props Rory Sutherland and

