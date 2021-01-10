Dubliner Bernie Marshall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dubliner Bernie Marshall has Died .

Dubliner Bernie Marshall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to hear of the passing of Dubliner Bernie Marshall. Bernie was a huge Ireland supporter and travelled to many an away game to support the Boys in Green. He was a member of Republic Of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club Luton. Say hello to Big Jack for us Bernie! 🙏🏻💚 🇮🇪 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/0AMOtj843M — Thomas Ledwidge 🇮🇪☘🍀💚 (@LedwidgeThomas) January 10, 2021

Thomas Ledwidge @LedwidgeThomas Sad to hear of the passing of Dubliner Bernie Marshall. Bernie was a huge Ireland supporter and travelled to many an away game to support the Boys in Green. He was a member of Republic Of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club Luton. Say hello to Big Jack for us Bernie! #COYBIG