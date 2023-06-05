Dubrovnik rainy day activities: Top 5 Things to Do in Dubrovnik on a Rainy Day

Exploring Dubrovnik on a Rainy Day: Indoor Activities to Enjoy

Dubrovnik, Croatia’s southernmost end, is a charming city that is cut off from the rest of the country by a little corner of Bosnia and Herzegovina. This beautiful city is the country’s last settlement before Montenegro and was once an independent republic inside international borders. Nowadays, it’s the pulsing core of an interesting region that demands more than just a quick getaway. The old town of Dubrovnik is surrounded by strong medieval defenses and overlooks the beautiful blue Adriatic. Dubrovnik offers historical attractions in the old town, such as noble Baroque palaces, museums, and galleries. So if during your planned visit, the weather forecast predicts rain, don’t panic. There are plenty of exciting indoor activities to do to avoid the rain while still making the most of your time in gorgeous Dubrovnik.

Morning Coffee on the Stradun

In the Balkans, especially Dalmatia, sipping coffee is a morning ritual. The Stradun in Dubrovnik is the perfect location to do it. Stradun was formerly a shallow sea channel that was filled up during the 12th century, resulting in the city that you see today. The principal route of the old town, this 300m-long white limestone-paved promenade successfully connects Pile Gate and Ploče Gate. Locals gather here for coffee, read the morning papers, and watch the world go by. Choose an interesting cafe and relax with a cup of locally brewed coffee. At the same time, you can play your favorite online game to pass the time and try your luck.

Visit the Local Museums

Dubrovnik has some fascinating museums to explore. The Red History Museum offers a unique interactive experience of everyday life in communist Yugoslavia. It is a local history research project depicting Croatia’s socialist history from 1945 to 1990. The Maritime Museum provides an outstanding insight into Dubrovnik’s maritime economy – which, being a port town, is critical to understanding how the city came to be. Love Stories Museum is a must-see if you are a romantic soul. In this museum, you will find authentic and one-of-a-kind love stories from genuine couples all over the world. The Museum of Modern Art is a place where you can see 3,000 works of modern art from South East Europe. This art has been collected by the Museum of Contemporary Art Dubrovnik. Before you start planning your day, always check the local news. Maybe there is an interesting event or exhibit to visit. Keep in mind that Dubrovnik is famous for its cultural events.

Walking Tour Game of Thrones

Possibly the most famous filming location for the hugely popular TV series Game of Thrones is Dubrovnik. Take a guided walking tour of this city. Visit the site of King’s Landing and walk in the footsteps of Tyrion, Sansa, Joffrey, and a lot of other characters. Experience how the historical sites in Dubrovnik were transformed into locations in Westeros’s capital. Learn what some of the main actors went through during their time in Dubrovnik by listening to behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones stories. You’ll feel just like a visitor in King’s Landing because the Old Town is filled with the streets and locations of some of the most epic episodes.

Wine Tasting

If you are a wine lover, then you should make a wine-tasting tour on a rainy day. Due to the abundance of vineyards throughout the county, Dubrovnik produces some high-quality wines. We advise visiting some wineries to sample the finest bottles Dubrovnik has to offer. The wine cellars on the Pelješac Peninsula, which are about 60 kilometers north of Dubrovnik, can be visited as a day trip. To experience all the flavors that this region has to offer, visit more than one winery during this tour. Also, don’t forget to taste some of their outstanding cheese.

Take Care of Yourself

If it’s raining, you should take a break from your usual tourist activities and treat yourself to a relaxing spa day. Rixos Libertas, Hilton Imperial, and Dubrovnik Sun Gardens are just a few of the many spas and beauty salons in Dubrovnik. You can find something for yourself in one of these Dubrovnik hotels’ many spa services. It should be noted that you can still book the desired treatment even if you are not a hotel guest.

Final Words

The costs of the attractions near Dubrovnik are often perceived as being on the expensive side. Maybe it’s not a bad idea to get a Dubrovnik Card. The card provides access to the major attractions as well as free bus rides and discounts at stores and restaurants. Dubrovnik is a city that is worth visiting, rain or shine. There are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy, and you’ll still have a great time exploring this beautiful city.

Indoor activities in Dubrovnik Museums and galleries in Dubrovnik Best restaurants for rainy days in Dubrovnik Dubrovnik’s historic indoor attractions Shopping and souvenirs in Dubrovnik on a rainy day

News Source : thedubrovniktimes.com

Source Link :Dubrovnik When It Rains – Top 5 Things to Do/