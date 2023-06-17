Dubuque IA’s Galena Lions Den Bar Manager, Treyvor Craven, dies in car accident on his birthday: An obituary

Treyvor Craven, Dubuque IA Galena Lions Den Bar Manager, Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident on His Birthday

Treyvor Craven, 32, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on his birthday, May 23, 2021, as a result of a devastating car accident. Treyvor was known as the energetic and friendly bar manager of the Galena Lions Den, where he had worked for the past three years.

Born and raised in Dubuque, Treyvor was a beloved member of his community. His outgoing personality and contagious smile were a staple at the Lions Den, where he made countless friends and touched countless lives. He was known for his passion for music, his love of sports, and his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends.

The news of Treyvor’s tragic passing has left his loved ones and the community in shock. His impact on those who knew him will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, extended family, and countless friends and colleagues.

The Galena Lions Den has expressed their deepest condolences to Treyvor’s family and friends, and have shared that they will be hosting a memorial event in his honor. The community has rallied around Treyvor’s loved ones during this difficult time, offering their support and condolences.

Treyvor’s passing is a tragic loss for the Dubuque community, and his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched. Rest in peace, Treyvor.

