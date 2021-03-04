Duffy Jackson Obituary – Duffy Jackson Death

Death – Obituary : With great sadness we say goodbye to our friend Duffy Jackson.

A Fantastic drummer w/a ready smile, Duffy blessed many recordings & performances with the likes of Count Basie, Lionel Hampton+Monty Alexander. Here’s a taste from his album Swing, Swing,Swing recorded @CriteriaMiami https://t.co/idd6lF0TGRRead More

