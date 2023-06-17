DUI suspect kills 60-year-old driver in Escondido crash

Escondido vehicle homicide involving 17-year-old suspect : Teen suspect arrested after DUI crash kills Encinitas man

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody by Escondido police on Friday night after he reportedly crashed into another man’s car while trying to escape from the police. The crash resulted in the death of the 60-year-old driver. The police suspect that the teenager was drunk when the accident happened on Via Rancho Parkway near Lomas Serenas Drive at approximately 10:45 p.m. The police were responding to complaints about a party in the area when the teen’s white Dodge Charger nearly collided with their patrol car. The police tried to stop the car, but the driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle while speeding at over 100 mph. The driver of the other car, who was an Encinitas resident, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The teen fled the scene but was later arrested. He faces several charges, including vehicle homicide, felony evading police, and driving under the influence. The police are trying to identify the host of the party to determine whether they bear any criminal liability for providing alcohol to the suspect. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Escondido police Officer Adan Martinez.

News Source : Lyndsay Winkley

