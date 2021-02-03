Duke Bootee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Edward Fletcher a.k.a Duke Bootee has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Edward Fletcher a.k.a Duke Bootee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Edward Fletcher, the Elizabeth-raised rapper who took on the moniker Duke Bootee, and who wrote what is considered the single most important rap song in the genre’s history, “The Message.” A tremendous life. pic.twitter.com/dGLD2F2OVd
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 3, 2021
