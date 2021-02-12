Dulsie Varney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dulsie Varney has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Dulsie Varney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Lewiston Regional Technical Center is mourning the loss of nursing instructor Dulsie Varney. She was involved in an overnight incident in Turner. A statement from LRTC says they are “in shock over this tragic loss.” pic.twitter.com/4jxok44bYL
— Mal Meyer 🏳️🌈🕵🏽♂️📹 (@MalWGME) February 12, 2021
