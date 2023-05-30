Dumpoh recipe Aiza cooking channel: “Learn how to make a delicious Dumpoh dish with Aiza’s Homemade Recipe on Cooking Channel”

Dumpoh Recipe: A Traditional Delight

Dumpoh is a traditional dish of the Acehnese people, who are known for their delicious cuisine. This dish has been passed down from generation to generation, and is a staple in Acehnese households. It is a flavorful and satisfying dish that is perfect for any occasion. In this article, we will be discussing the Dumpoh recipe by Aiza cooking channel, which is a homemade recipe that is easy to follow and prepare.

Ingredients

To make Dumpoh, you will need the following ingredients:

1 ½ cups of rice flour

1 ½ cups of coconut milk

1 cup of water

½ teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

Banana leaves

2 cups of grated coconut

½ teaspoon of turmeric

4 shallots

5 garlic cloves

5 red chili peppers

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Instructions

Prepare the Banana Leaves

First, you need to prepare the banana leaves. Cut the banana leaves into 8-inch squares and rinse them with water. Dry them with a clean cloth and set them aside.

Prepare the Dough

Next, you need to prepare the dough. In a large mixing bowl, combine the rice flour, coconut milk, water, salt, and sugar. Mix well until the dough is smooth and free of lumps.

Prepare the Filling

To prepare the filling, you need to grate the coconut and set it aside. Then, peel and chop the shallots, garlic, and red chili peppers. In a frying pan, heat the vegetable oil and sauté the shallots, garlic, and red chili peppers until they are fragrant. Add the grated coconut and turmeric to the pan and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the coconut is slightly browned and the mixture is fragrant.

Assemble the Dumpoh

To assemble the Dumpoh, take one piece of banana leaf and place a spoonful of the filling in the center. Then, add a spoonful of the dough on top of the filling. Fold the banana leaf to form a square package. Repeat this process until you have used up all of the dough and filling.

Steam the Dumpoh

Once you have assembled the Dumpoh, steam them for about 30 minutes or until they are cooked through. You can check if they are cooked by inserting a toothpick into the center of one of the Dumpoh. If the toothpick comes out clean, they are ready.

Serve the Dumpoh

Once the Dumpoh are cooked, you can serve them hot or at room temperature. They are delicious on their own or with a side of sambal (a spicy sauce). Enjoy!

Conclusion

Dumpoh is a traditional Acehnese dish that is easy to make and packed with flavor. This homemade recipe by Aiza cooking channel is a great way to try out this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home. With simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can impress your friends and family with your cooking skills. So, give this recipe a try and experience the taste of Acehnese cuisine!

Dumpoh recipe Aiza cooking channel Homemade recipe Indonesian cuisine Traditional recipe

News Source : Aiza Cooking Channel

Source Link :Dumpoh recipe by Aiza cooking channel Homemade recipe/