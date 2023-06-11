Kristan Mouat : Dunedin principal from Logan Park High School dies suddenly, community mourns Kristan Mouat

Logan Park High School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday following the sudden death of co-principal Kristan Mouat. The school announced the news to the local community after her family informed them. The Board of Trustees expressed their deep sadness and offered their condolences, describing Mouat as a warm, vibrant, nurturing, invaluable educator, and an inclusive leader. The closure of the school is to allow the community to deal with the devastating news, and more information will be sent via email to whanau. Past and present students, staff, and kura paid tribute to Mouat, with one former student describing her as a likeness to Miss Honey from Matilda. Mouat had been co-principal of Logan Park since 2017 and died peacefully at home.

News Source : NZ Herald

