“Dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom”: What is the number of dungeons present in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Brings Back Classic Dungeon Crawling

One of the most exciting returns of a traditional Zelda game element in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is dungeons. While they’re called Temples in this game, we finally have a return to semi-proper dungeon crawling from every other Zelda game before Breath of the Wild. And the Divine Beasts were interesting, but they just weren’t dungeons in the sense we know and love.

If you’re excited to get back into an actual Zelda dungeon again, you may be wondering: How many Dungeons are in Tears of the Kingdom? We’ve got you covered. There are seven overall.

The base four Temples are hinted at in the regional phenomena main quest. They are the Wind Temple, the Fire Temple, the Lightning Temple, and the Water Temple respectively. Each comes with its own buildup questline as per usual Zelda. Then you can do the temple and get your heart container at the end.

Once you complete the four Temples, there are three more in the game to get through. There’s the Construct Factory, the Forgotten Temple, and of course, Hyrule Castle. If Hyrule Castle wasn’t the final dungeon after being set up, something would be wrong.

That number is on par with Wind Waker, Spirit Tracks, Skyward Sword, and even Breath of the Wild if you count Divine Beasts, but lower than Ocarina of Time, the original Legend of Zelda, or Twilight Princess, which all have nine. So seven is a perfectly normal count for a Zelda game.

You can beat at least the first four Temples in any order. This is much like in early Zelda games or Breath of the Wild. Obviously, Hyrule Castle has to be last as usual. Whether you feel the Temples match up to the dungeons of eld or not is up to you.

The Temples in Tears of the Kingdom are designed to challenge you in unique ways, with puzzles that require you to use your brain and combat that tests your skills. Each Temple also has its own theme, with enemies, obstacles, and puzzles that fit with it.

The Wind Temple, for example, has a focus on wind-based puzzles, such as using gusts of wind to move platforms or activate switches. The Fire Temple has plenty of lava-based obstacles, while the Lightning Temple has electrical puzzles that require careful timing and placement.

The Water Temple, as always, is notorious for being one of the more challenging Temples, with puzzles that require you to raise and lower water levels to progress. But don’t worry, Tears of the Kingdom has made some improvements to the Water Temple, making it less frustrating than its Ocarina of Time counterpart.

The Construct Factory is a unique Temple that focuses on the game’s crafting system. You’ll need to gather resources and craft weapons and tools to progress through the Temple. The Forgotten Temple, on the other hand, is a more traditional dungeon crawl, with puzzles and enemies that will test your skills.

Finally, there’s Hyrule Castle, the grand finale. The Castle is massive, with multiple floors and plenty of enemies to fight. It’s a fitting end to the game, and a great way to cap off your journey through Tears of the Kingdom.

In conclusion, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings back classic dungeon crawling in a big way. With seven Temples to conquer, each with its own theme and challenges, there’s plenty of content to keep you busy. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or a newcomer, Tears of the Kingdom is a must-play for anyone who loves a good dungeon crawl.

News Source : Alexa BeMent

Source Link :How many Dungeons are in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)?/