Dunmore Lang College Mourns the Passing of Margot Doust: An Obituary

Dunmore Lang College Mourns the Death of Margot Doust

Early Life and Career

Margot Doust was born on March 5, 1932, in Sydney, Australia. She was the daughter of a doctor and a nurse, and she grew up with a strong sense of service and compassion. After completing her education, Doust worked as a nurse for several years before deciding to pursue a career in education. She earned a Bachelor of Education from the University of Sydney and went on to teach in a number of schools throughout New South Wales.

Contributions to Dunmore Lang College

In 1985, Doust was appointed as the Dean of Dunmore Lang College, a residential college affiliated with Macquarie University. Over the next 17 years, she worked tirelessly to improve the college and create a sense of community among the students. She was known for her kindness, her dedication to her students, and her unwavering commitment to the college’s values.

Under Doust’s leadership, Dunmore Lang College became a place where students could feel at home and thrive academically and socially. She worked to create a diverse and inclusive community, and her efforts were recognized with numerous awards and honors. She was particularly proud of the college’s commitment to sustainability and social justice, and she encouraged her students to become active members of their communities.

Legacy

Margot Doust passed away on October 1, 2021, at the age of 89. She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and countless students whose lives she touched. Her legacy at Dunmore Lang College will live on through the many students whose lives she influenced and the community she helped to create.

In a statement, the college’s current Dean, Dr. Elizabeth Coombs, said, “Margot Doust was a true visionary who dedicated her life to improving the lives of others. Her tireless work at Dunmore Lang College helped to create a community that is still thriving today. We are deeply saddened by her passing, but we are also grateful for the many years that she spent with us. She will be greatly missed.”

Conclusion

Margot Doust was a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to serving others. Her contributions to Dunmore Lang College will be remembered for years to come, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations. She will be missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched.

