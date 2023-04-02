Durani, a former all-rounder for India, has passed away at the age of 88.

Durani, a former all-rounder of India, passed away at the age of 88.

Former Indian Cricketer Salim Durani Passes Away

Former Indian all-rounder Salim Durani, who was known for his match-winning ability, died at the age of 88 on Sunday, PTI news agency reported. Durani, a left-hand batsman and left-arm spinner, played 29 tests for India between 1960 and 1973, scoring 1,202 runs and bagging 75 wickets. He was popular for his talent for hitting sixes.

Surgery Following a Fall

ESPN Cricinfo website reported that Durani had undergone proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Durani, calling him a “cricketing legend”.

Tributes Pouring In

“He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted. Durani was the first cricketer to receive the Arjuna award, the second-highest sporting honour in India. Born in Afghanistan, he was among very few Indian cricketers who were born abroad.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri described Durani as “easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India”, while Jay Shah, secretary of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said he was “one of Indian cricket’s crown jewels”.

Sporting Icon

Salim Durani was undoubtedly one of India’s most beloved cricketers. Known for his match-winning performances, Durani’s highlight reel is filled with some of the most electrifying cricketing moments of his time. His cricketing prowess was only matched by his charismatic personality that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike.

The news of Durani’s passing has been hard for the Indian cricketing community to swallow. Tributes for the former iconic cricketer have been pouring in from all corners of the country. From fans to fellow players, everyone has been taking to social media to share their condolences and express their sadness.

Conclusion

The world of cricket and India, in particular, has lost a great son. Salim Durani’s contributions to the sport and the country will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on for generations to come, inspiring future cricketers and instilling in them the same love and passion for the sport that he himself possessed.