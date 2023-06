Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Instead of complying with the police’s instructions, they opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate.

Mariannhill mass shooting Durban police shoot suspects Suspected criminals killed in Durban Mariannhill shooting suspect shot by police Durban crime crackdown leads to fatal shootings

News Source : Sihle Mavuso

Source Link :Mariannhill mass shooting suspect among five killed as Durban police gun down suspected criminals/