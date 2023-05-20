Durga Bhavani, Jayakrishna’s wife, and her lover Chinna accused of murder by setting him on fire : Hyderabad man murdered by wife and lover: Jayakrishna’s charred body found in rented flat

32-year-old Jayakrishna murdered by wife and lover in Hyderabad

A tragic incident in Hyderabad has proved the saying “an insider does the maximum damage” to be true. On May 10, police found the charred body of a 32-year-old gym trainer named Jayakrishna inside his rented flat in the Jagadgirigutta locality of Allwyn Colony. Initially, the police suspected suicide as Jayakrishna was alone in his flat at the time. However, the investigation took a surprising turn when two suspects, Jayakrishna’s wife Durga Bhavani and her 23-year-old lover Chinni alias Chinna, were arrested for hatching a plan to kill Jayakrishna.

According to reports, Jayakrishna had traveled to the city with his father to vacate the flat and move back permanently to his hometown with his family. At the time of the incident, Durga Bhavani was at their home in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. The police found that Durga and Chinna had been having an affair since 2018, and upon learning of Jayakrishna’s plans to move, Durga hatched a plan with Chinna to kill him so they could continue their relationship.

When Jayakrishna called Chinna to help him pack, Chinna made him consume six beers in three hours, and when he fell asleep, Chinna doused him in petrol and set him on fire. When questioned by the police, Chinna initially claimed that he left the flat when Jayakrishna got drunk and fell asleep, and suggested that the victim’s financial issues may have led him to take such an extreme step. However, CCTV footage showed Chinna purchasing a matchbox and petrol from a nearby fuel pump, and he later used it to set Jayakrishna on fire.

Both Durga and Chinna have been sent to judicial custody. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of allowing personal relationships to cloud judgement and lead to fatal consequences.

