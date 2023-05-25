“Durham high school lockdown” today : Teenager Charged with Weapon Possession During Northern High School Lockdown in Durham – FH Memorial

Durham’s Northern High School Placed on Lockdown as Teenager Arrested for Carrying a Rifle and Facing Firearm Charges – FH Memorial today 2023.

Durham Public Schools has placed Northern High School in “secure” status, requiring staff, students and teachers to remain within the building and lock outside doors. The decision to lockdown the school was made due to police activity in the surrounding neighbourhood following a report of an armed person on Long Crescent Drive. Officers located the vehicle they were following near Northern High School.

News Source : fh memorial

Northern High School Lockdown Durham firearm charges Teenager carrying rifle FH Memorial lockdown Durham school safety measures