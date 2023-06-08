Durham Police Report Fatal Double Shooting; Mourning the Loss of Turahn Bey







Turahn Bey Obituary

Turahn Bey, a resident of Durham, passed away on Tuesday due to a double shooting incident.According to the police, the incident resulted in the death of one person and another individual was injured.Bey was known for his kind and generous nature and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.The police are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.Our thoughts and prayers are with Bey’s loved ones during this difficult time.