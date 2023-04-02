During the dropping of the atom bombs, Isle of Wight veteran Harry Aitken was present in the Far East.

Family History of Service

Mr. Aitken, who hailed from Somersbrook Court, served as a specialist electrician in the Fleet Air Arm during the Second World War. His job focused on servicing cockpit instruments on carrier aircraft.

Mr. Aitken was the second eldest child of Alexander Smith Aitken and Mary Bayes, and followed in his father’s (Royal Naval Air Service) and brother’s (RAF) footsteps.

Navy Career

Mr. Aitken was fondly called Max by his naval colleagues. He served on the escort carrier HMS Begum off the coast of Burma, and later on HMS Unicorn as part of the British Pacific Fleet. On the latter, he repaired and serviced aircraft that bombed Japan.

Mr. Aitken was serving in the Far East when the victory over Japan was announced six days after the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Following the war, he wore his medals with pride every year during the VJ Day commemoration.

Remembrance and Legacy

Mr. Aitken was a member of the Island branch of the Burma Star Association (BSA), which was later disbanded. He attended many remembrance services for his comrades over the years, including one last year. He also became the last survivor of the Island’s BSA branch.

St George’s Church in Arreton is home to the BSA’s standard, a commemorative stained glass window, and a burial plot for its former members. At its peak, the group had 325 members.

Life After Military Service

Mr. Aitken was born in Cardington, Bedfordshire, on December 10, 1921. He went to the village school and left it at the age of 14 to begin an apprenticeship in electrics with W.H. Allen. The huge airships that he watched during his childhood were manufactured by the same company. After serving in the navy until June 1946, he received an offer to work with the same company but decided to work for Frigidaire instead.

He was recalled for duty during the Korean War and served in Northern Ireland between May 1951 and January 1953. Before his recall, he married Edna Williamson in 1950.

From 1953 to 1962, he worked at Luton Airport for D. Napier and Son. Mr. Aitken then moved his family to Carisbrooke, worked briefly for Dorset Marine in Cowes, and finally joined Plessey Radar working as a quality engineer doing final inspections until his retirement.

Mr. Aitken lost his wife in 2017. He loved building and flying model aircraft, doing photography, gardening, travelling, and entering competitions. He even won a holiday to Japan once. Mr. Aitken is survived by his sister Trixie, son Roderick, and grandchildren Andrew and Nicola.

Final Farewell

A church service will be held at St George’s Church, Arreton, on Thursday, April 13, at 2 pm, to remember Mr. Aitken’s connection with the Burma Star Association. A service will follow at the Isle of Wight Crematorium, Whippingham, at 3:45 pm. The wake will take place at the Woodman’s Arms, Wootton.