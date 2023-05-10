During The Great Depression : Surviving the Great Depression: Strategies and Stories

The Great Depression: Strategies and Stories of Survival

The Great Depression was a period of economic hardship that began with the stock market crash of 1929 and lasted until the late 1930s. It was a time of widespread poverty, unemployment, and hunger that affected people around the world. The Depression was caused by a combination of factors, including the stock market crash, bank failures, and drought, which led to a significant decrease in production, consumption, and employment.

Despite the challenges, many individuals and families managed to persevere through the tough times. In this article, we will explore some of the strategies and stories of those who made it through the Great Depression.

Budgeting and Saving

One of the most effective strategies for surviving the Great Depression was budgeting and saving. During the Depression, many people lost their jobs and had to rely on their savings to get by. Those who managed to save money before the Depression hit were able to weather the storm much better than those who didn’t.

Many families had to make sacrifices to save money. They cut back on expenses like clothes, entertainment, and even food. Some families opted to move in with relatives or friends to save on rent and other expenses.

Budgeting and saving during the Great Depression was not just about cutting back on expenses, but also about finding ways to generate income. Many people took on odd jobs, such as cleaning houses or doing yard work, to earn extra money. Others started small businesses, such as selling homemade goods or providing services like haircuts.

Self-Sufficiency

Another way people survived the Depression was by becoming self-sufficient. Many families started growing their own food to save money. They planted vegetable gardens in their backyards and raised chickens for eggs and meat. Some families even started keeping bees to produce honey.

Being self-sufficient also meant learning new skills. People learned how to sew clothes, repair furniture, and fix appliances. They also learned how to make their own soap, candles, and other household items.

Self-sufficiency during the Great Depression was not just about saving money, but also about gaining a sense of control over one’s life. By producing their own food and goods, people were able to become less dependent on the market and more self-reliant.

Community Support

During the Depression, people relied heavily on their communities for support. Neighbors helped each other out by sharing food and resources. Churches and other organizations also played a significant role in providing assistance to those in need.

Many people also turned to the government for help. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs provided jobs, food, and other forms of relief to millions of Americans. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) provided work for young men, while the Works Progress Administration (WPA) employed millions of people in public works projects.

Community support during the Great Depression was not just about receiving help, but also about giving back. Many people who had received assistance from their communities went on to volunteer their time and resources to help others in need.

Thrifty Living

Thrifty living was a way of life for many during the Depression. People learned to make do with what they had and to reuse and repurpose items. They mended clothes, darned socks, and even made their own shoes.

Thrifty living also meant being resourceful. People collected scrap metal and other materials to sell for extra money. They also shopped at thrift stores and flea markets to find bargains.

Thrifty living during the Great Depression was not just about saving money, but also about being environmentally conscious. By reusing and repurposing items, people were able to reduce waste and conserve resources.

Resilience and Perseverance

Above all, surviving the Great Depression required resilience and perseverance. People had to be creative and resourceful to make ends meet. They had to adapt to changing circumstances and be willing to work hard to overcome challenges.

Many people who survived the Depression went on to lead successful lives. They learned valuable lessons about the importance of budgeting, saving, and being self-sufficient. They also learned to appreciate the little things in life and to be grateful for what they had.

Surviving the Great Depression was not easy, but it was possible. By budgeting and saving, becoming self-sufficient, relying on community support, living thriftily, and being resilient and perseverant, people were able to weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.

