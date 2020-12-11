Durwood Jones Death -Dead – Obituary : Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM has Died .

December 12, 2020
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

WisconsinGuard @WI_Guard The 115th FW identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM, as the pilot who lost his life in an F-16 crash this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The #WisconsinNationalGuard family mourns the loss of this fine Airman. #115thFWStrong.

‘Great Airman and patriot’: F-16 pilot who died in crash identified as decorated combat veteran: The Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died in a plane crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been identified as Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones.   
The 115th Fighter Wing identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the pilot who lost his life in an F-16 crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Dec. 8.

