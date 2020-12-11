Durwood Jones Death -Dead – Obituary : Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM has Died .

The 115th FW identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM, as the pilot who lost his life in an F-16 crash this week.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The #WisconsinNationalGuard family mourns the loss of this fine Airman. #115thFWStrong pic.twitter.com/LkJFvSrhIC

— WisconsinGuard (@WI_Guard) December 11, 2020