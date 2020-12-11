Durwood Jones Death -Dead – Obituary : Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM has Died .
Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
The 115th FW identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, NM, as the pilot who lost his life in an F-16 crash this week.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The #WisconsinNationalGuard family mourns the loss of this fine Airman. #115thFWStrong pic.twitter.com/LkJFvSrhIC
— WisconsinGuard (@WI_Guard) December 11, 2020
Tributes
We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones. Because of the overwhelming outpouring of support we have been asked by the @115thfw & @WI_Guard to establish a fund to benefit the family. A link is at https://t.co/8HBRJKKcKv https://t.co/tnbFdkINru pic.twitter.com/KMyCgWNRJU
— Badger Air CC (@BadgerAirCC) December 11, 2020
‘Great Airman and patriot’: F-16 pilot who died in crash identified as decorated combat veteran: The Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died in a plane crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been identified as Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones.Ms MAGA from Michigan wrote
The 115th Fighter Wing identified Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the pilot who lost his life in an F-16 crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Dec. 8.
