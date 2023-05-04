Dust storms Today : Growing Dust Storms in the U.S. Claim Hundreds of Lives

The Danger of Dust Storms: Causes, Consequences, and Climate Change

On Monday, May 30th, a massive dust storm in Illinois caused a 15-car pileup on a highway, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. This is just one example of the dangers of dust storms, which can have severe consequences for human health and safety. In this article, we will explore the causes of dust storms, their consequences, and the role of climate change in exacerbating this phenomenon.

Causes of Dust Storms

According to Tom Gill, a professor in the environmental science and engineering program at the University of Texas at El Paso, the key ingredients for dust storms are typically drought, land disturbance, and wind. Farm fields without irrigation are a common source of dust storms. Shrinking or empty lakes in Western states have also been significant contributors of dust pollution. For example, the Great Salt Lake’s water levels fell to its lowest on record last fall, exposing much of the lakebed and creating conditions for storms of dust – laden with toxic metals – that now threaten the 2 million people living nearby.

Consequences of Dust Storms

Dust can have health consequences. Exposure to dust particles can cause respiratory disease, cardiovascular issues, and fungal infections. Dust can carry heavy metals and other toxins into people’s homes and lungs. Any dust-related deaths caused by disease or infection were not included in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society study. “If you breathe particles of stuff in the air and it gets into your respiratory tract, in your lungs, it’s going to cause irritation whether it’s toxic or not,” Gill said. “It adds to the burden of air pollution.”

Climate Change and Dust Storms

While the Illinois dust storm may not have been directly caused by climate change, land management issues were a particular problem in Illinois and could have contributed to the issue. However, climate change is certainly a factor for dust storms in the West, where they predominantly occur. Ford noted that shrinking or empty lakes in Western states have been significant contributors of dust pollution. In California, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power ratepayers have spent at least $2.5 billion controlling dust emissions at Owens Lake, which was drained by the utility and was once the largest human-caused source of dust in the U.S.

Conclusion

Dust storms are a dangerous and growing problem in many parts of the world. They can have severe consequences for human health and safety, and climate change is exacerbating this phenomenon. Shrinking lakes, land management issues, and drought are all contributing to the problem. It is crucial that we take action to address these issues and mitigate the effects of dust storms on our communities and our planet.

News Source : Phil McCausland,Evan Bush

Source Link :Dust storms have killed hundreds and are a growing problem in parts of the U.S./