Dustin Cosma Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : founder of Full Force Fitness, Dustin Cosman has Died.
founder of Full Force Fitness, Dustin Cosman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.
Full Force Fitness Club January 2 at 5:31 PM · It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our friend, beloved coach, and founder of Full Force Fitness, Dustin Cosman. He touched the lives of many and will be missed dearly for his great presence in our hearts. Dustin loved his family and friends deeply so we ask to please allow them the privacy to mourn his loss at this time.
Source: (20+) Full Force Fitness Club – Posts | Facebook
