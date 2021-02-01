Dustin Diamond Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dustin Diamond has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Dustin Diamond has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

CNN 2h · Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy “Saved by the Bell,” died Monday after a recent cancer diagnosis, according to his manager

Kassidy Ferguson

This is so sad. My Grandma was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2019. It took her almost exactly one year from the date of diagnosis. This man was so young. Cancer truly doesn’t discriminate.

Octavius Taylor

My condolences to him and his family. But I’m having a Mandela affect moment . I could have sworn he died last year In jail .

Surer Dahir

May he R.I.P I just heard recently his recent diagnosis of stage 4 cancer I knew how serious it can be. I loved his character the roles he played as Screech so young to be 44 and pass condolences to the family.



Donella Oliver

So sorry to hear of Dustin Diamond’s passing at 44: way too young Condolences to family and friends

Emma Morgan

I grew up watching Saved by the Bell. He was the most funny and entertaining actor. This is so sad but I will watch the reruns and cried and laughed to it – Rest well Samuel Screech Powers.

Natalie Refuse

Such a great loss. I grew up watching Dustin on Saved by the bell such great memories truly a great loss. You will be missed. RIP

Jessica Anthony

Wow, that’s terrible. RIP they just recently made the announcement on his diagnosis

Deana Neumann

Saw maybe two episodes in my entire life (was an adult when it aired). However, because of the shows popularity, I knew who he was. Saw an interview with him several years ago, clearly his life hadn’t been easy. Such a shame, he was a young man. Condolences to all who love him. May his memory be a blessing.

Jonathan A. Lopez

Gonna have to binge watch the series…. loved his character so much such great character that he played… Always cheering for him to win over Lisa Turtle every episode!!

Ataga Ijewere

What sad news…..gone so soon….he played the shaggy role brilliantly on saved by the Bell…RIP.

Diane Wirt Miller

Wow…that’s so sad. It was not all that long ago we learned of his diagnosis. RIP, Screech. No more illness and suffering. Thanks for all the laughs.