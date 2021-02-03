Dustin Heflin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dustin Heflin has Died.
Wendy Collier 14h · Living in a small town can be a gift and a curse. A gift cause everybody knows each other. A curse because we all know each other…. and we hurt for one another. You know I express myself with music and this has been haunting me all evening since hearing of Dustin Heflin’s passing. I’m sure your mama Pegs was sure glad to meet you kiddo with arms wide open even though if given a choice? Im sure she’d chosen you to stay here a bit longer with your sis and dad . Much love to Peggy Heflin Roy and Lois LoisandRoy Heflin sweet sweet Payton Lynn Heflin Debbie Heflin Big Roy and Mary and the entire Heflin clan and Morris clan. God must needed another angel around the throne tonight.
