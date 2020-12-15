Dusty Weber Death -Obituary – Dead : Dusty Weber has Died .
Dusty Weber has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Nathanial Clark Yesterday at 2:34 PM · RIP Dusty Weber, wish I was saying happy birthday to you today, instead of saying goodbye. But, here we are. Didn’t even get to show you the new Cummins, but, it’ll be there at your funeral. Rip buddy, I’ll miss you.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Brittany Kloepfer wrote
·
All I can think about is that there is probably one hell of a party going on up in Heaven right now, with Dusty and some of his buddies that passed too soon over the years as well. I hope you have found your peace. Rest easy Dusty Weber
