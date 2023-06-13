Dutch pensioner charged with murder of British girl Solaine Thornton and attempted murder of her parents

Dirk Raats – Focus keyword: Dirk Raats : 71-year-old Dutch pensioner charged with murder of British girl in France

According to local media reports, a British family had been in a dispute with their neighbor over a piece of land between their properties. This led to the shooting of an 11-year-old British girl and the attempted murder of her parents by a 71-year-old Dutch pensioner named Dirk Raats. The incident took place in Saint-Herbot in Brittany while the parents were preparing a barbecue and the girls were playing on a swing. Raats allegedly fired shots at them through a hedge using a shotgun. He has been charged with murder and remains in custody, facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison if found guilty. The victim was found lifeless by gendarmes who arrived at the scene, while her younger sister was found safe but in shock. The accused and his wife both tested positive for cannabis and alcohol.

News Source : euronews

