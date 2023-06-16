Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Requests New York State Missing Child Alert for 17-Year-Old…

New York State Missing Child Alert

At the request of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, a missing child alert has been issued. Seventeen-year-old Patricia A. Medla is currently missing. She was last seen on June 13, 2023, in the Town of Wappinger.

Patricia was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark tank top, black spandex shorts, and beige slides. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Missing Child Alert Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office New York State 17-year-old Search and Rescue