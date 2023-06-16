Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Requests New York State Missing Child Alert for 17-Year-Old…

New York State Missing Child Alert
At the request of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, a missing child alert has been issued. Seventeen-year-old Patricia A. Medla is currently missing. She was last seen on June 13, 2023, in the Town of Wappinger.
Patricia was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark tank top, black spandex shorts, and beige slides. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
