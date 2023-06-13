“Dirk Raats, accused of shooting 11-year-old Solaine Thornton in Brittany” : Dutchman accused of killing 11-year-old Solaine Thornton in Brittany

The man accused of shooting 11-year-old Solaine Thornton to death with a rifle as she sat on a swing in her garden in Brittany has been identified as Dirk Raats, a reclusive 71-year-old former teacher who lived in the tiny country village of Saint Herbot with his Belgian wife Marlene Van Hoof. Raats, who has been charged with the murder of Solaine and the attempted murders of her parents, was described in the French press as “like a character out of Asterix.” He had lived an unconventional lifestyle, only leaving his French farmhouse for camping trips with his wife and dogs in his old Land Rover. According to neighbours, he refused to learn French or take part in village life. Raats had bought the arms used in the shooting illegally and did not hold a licence for either. His wife, Marlene Van Hoof, was charged with concealing the weapons but was later released. The family had been in a lengthy dispute with Raats over their adjoining land, and locals believe he wanted to kill the entire family. Prosecutors suggested that Solaine was not the target of the shooting.

News Source : By Nick Fagge In Saint Herbot, Brittany, France

