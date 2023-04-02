Dutton remains in power, bomb explosion kills Russian blogger in support of war, Sakamoto passes away at age 71- Australian news headlines.

Dutton retains position, bomb blast kills Russian blogger advocating war, music icon Sakamoto passes away at 71 | News from Australia.

Liberal Party suffers defeat in Melbourne’s Aston electorate, prompting calls for a strategy overhaul and questions about Peter Dutton’s leadership. Former PM Malcolm Turnbull suggests the party should move back to the center, but warns it won’t be easy. In other news, Russia’s top pro-war blogger has been killed in a bomb blast, and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto has passed away at 71. Meanwhile, experts warn that Australia’s rental crisis will worsen in the coming years, and that the country’s ‘mortgage prisoners’ may be more of a concern than a potential run on the banks due to the global banking crisis. A new study indicates that around half of Australian workers feel exhausted and in poor physical and mental health since the pandemic began, with burnout on the rise and a third of workers under 54 considering quitting their jobs. In science news, some scientists argue that bees demonstrate sophisticated emotions similar to those of mammals and may suffer due to the impact of agrichemicals and loss of natural foraging habitats. The Age reports that Liberal MPs are urging Peter Dutton to overhaul his shadow cabinet and stop dog-whistling after the Aston election loss, while the West Australian reports that Perth Wildcats star Bryce Cotton has been denied citizenship due to being in Australia illegally. Queensland’s top doctor is warning that vaping among children is a public health “disaster” in the making, according to The Courier-Mail. Today’s events include discussions on creating a national gun register, a report on Medicare savings, and Michelle Lee completing a 235-day solo row across the Pacific Ocean.