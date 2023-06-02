“Duval County jail investigation”: Investigation Launched by State After Man’s Death Due to Lack of Medication in Duval County Jail

Investigation into Healthcare Contractor at Duval County Jail Begins Following Inmate’s Death

The death of Dexter Barry, a 54-year-old inmate who died shortly after not receiving his medication to prevent his body from rejecting his heart transplant while in custody at the Duval County Jail, has sparked an investigation into the healthcare contractor responsible for his care. Armor Health of Duval County, a subsidiary of Armor Correctional Health Services, is facing a pending lawsuit from Barry’s family, an investigation by the state, and potential problems with their $98 million contract with the city.

Records from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Barry did not receive any doses of the essential medication while in jail. He died a few days after he was released. The video of Barry’s arrest shows he told the officer about his transplant or his medicine seven times throughout the course of his arrest.

“Once you step foot in a jail. It’s like your life is over. You don’t mean anything to anyone in there,” his daughter Janelle King said.

The contract between the city and Armor Health of Duval County, signed on Nov. 1, said the company’s owners, partners, and staff “do not have any pending criminal charges or felony convictions.” However, court records show otherwise. In October 2022, the company was convicted in Wisconsin of seven counts of intentionally falsifying healthcare records and one count of neglecting an inmate, which is a felony.

Barry’s family’s attorney, Andrew Bonderud, said misrepresenting their criminal history for taxpayer dollars is a big problem. “It’s kind of textbook fraud,” Bonderud said. “It seems like instead of providing medical care, it’s just really all about the money,” his son Dexter Barry Jr. said.

Under Jacksonville city law, healthcare companies are exempt from going through a competitive bidding process. The Florida Department of Management Services keeps a list of convicted vendors, and if a government contractor is convicted of a crime related to its public role, it must notify the department within 30 days. The department confirmed that Armor’s convictions were never reported, and they are now investigating, a spokesperson said.

“This is an ongoing problem, a current problem that the sheriff’s office needs to face without delay because if they don’t, more people are going to die,” Bonderud said.

The city is also looking into its contract with the healthcare contractor. The sheriff’s office has not commented on Barry’s case because of pending litigation. Armor hasn’t responded to the I-TEAM’s questions, but court records from Wisconsin show they are appealing their criminal convictions.

The tragedy of Barry’s death highlights the importance of providing adequate healthcare to inmates, and the need for accountability for healthcare contractors responsible for their care. It is essential that companies are transparent about their criminal history and held accountable for their actions, especially when taxpayer dollars are involved. The investigation into Armor Health of Duval County should serve as a wake-up call to the justice system, and remind us that all individuals, even those in custody, deserve proper medical care.

