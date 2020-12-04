Dwain Williams Death -Dead – Obituaries: shot & killed in the 11800 block of South Western, South Side.

CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“Chicago Fire Media on Twitter: “Sadly I report the death of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams. Who was shot during an apparent vehicle hijacking this afternoon. He retired from the job about 2 years ago at the age of 63. Our hearts are heavy tonight. ”

Sadly I report the death of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams. Who was shot during an apparent vehicle hijacking this afternoon. He retired from the job about 2 years ago at the age of 63. Our hearts are heavy tonight. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/Ze7jrifKoD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 4, 2020

RETIRED FIREFIGHTER: Dwain Williams, 67, was shot & killed in the 11800 block of South Western, South Side on December 3, 2020. The man was shot during a carjacking attempt. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/y2teLs8oIa — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) December 4, 2020

Tributes

This is retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams, shot & killed this evening during an attempted carjacking moments after picking-up popcorn at a favorite neighborhood store. https://t.co/S9n97jdJGA @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/dR3R79lgoD — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) December 4, 2020

RIP: Dwain Williams, Chicago Fire Department Fire Fighter, retired. Murdered by 4 offenders in attempted carjacking. pic.twitter.com/EFS9POiKNN — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) December 4, 2020

FinFin @TNTLWATH wrote

Just Saw Your Story On The Firefighter That Was Killed & How #CarJacking Has Risen That Caused His Death #DwainWilliams RIPFolded hands

Mayor Lori Lightfoot @chicagosmayor wrote

It is with tremendous sorrow we mourn the murder of Dwain Williams, a public servant and former lieutenant of the Chicago Fire Department. This is a loss felt by all Chicagoans.

Chicago OEMC @ChicagoOEMC wrote

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Dwain Williams and we send our sincere condolences to his family and the Chicago Fire Department. He was a fixture at OEMC and considered dear friend. His contributions to the City of Chicago will not be forgotten. Rest in Peace.