Dwain Williams Death -Dead – Obituaries: shot & killed in the 11800 block of South Western, South Side.

By | December 4, 2020
0 Comment

CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“Chicago Fire Media on Twitter: “Sadly I report the death of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams. Who was shot during an apparent vehicle hijacking this afternoon. He retired from the job about 2 years ago at the age of 63. Our hearts are heavy tonight. ”

 

Tributes 

FinFin @TNTLWATH wrote 
Just Saw Your Story On The Firefighter That Was Killed & How #CarJacking Has Risen That Caused His Death #DwainWilliams RIPFolded hands

Mayor Lori Lightfoot @chicagosmayor wrote 
It is with tremendous sorrow we mourn the murder of Dwain Williams, a public servant and former lieutenant of the Chicago Fire Department. This is a loss felt by all Chicagoans.

Chicago OEMC @ChicagoOEMC wrote 
We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Dwain Williams and we send our sincere condolences to his family and the Chicago Fire Department. He was a fixture at OEMC and considered dear friend. His contributions to the City of Chicago will not be forgotten. Rest in Peace.

