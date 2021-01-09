Dylan Buckner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Quarterback at Glenbrook North High School has Died .
Dylan Buckner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.
Sandra Torres 16h · Such a tough story to share on NBC Chicago today. Unfortunately, it’s the reality of what many of our youth are facing. This is is 18-year-old Dylan Buckner. A senior and star Quarterback at Glenbrook North High School… a talented young man with a promising future, who sadly took his own life yesterday. Dylan’s father tells me his son battled depression for a few years, but the pandemic significantly worsened his condition. My heart breaks for Dylan’s family. Dylan’s story should be a reminder to all of us to check in on our loved ones. Check in with our friends. Many are hurting and need our support. Please know help is all around you! National Prevention Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255 Dylan, may you RIP. https://www.nbcchicago.com/…/suburban-football…/2411545/
Mary Beth Carlson-Haugh wrote
Ugh this is devastating!! Prayers to his family! These kids need their sports/clubs/school back. Enough is enough already!!
Debbie Martin Gutierrez
So very sad. Condolences, prayers and blessings to his family and may he be at peace!.
Teresa Avallone Wills
So sad and hits home with me all too well! Prayers to the family and may God give them strength to cope with their unimaginable pain they are facing for their loss and may he RIP!
Lindsay Grant
Absolutely heartbreaking!! Prayers for his family and friends during this difficult time!!
Tanya Epstein-Pieper
The world was robbed! God bless his parents !!! Dylan I’m so sorry!!!!
Kim O’Brien
This devastating. Unfortunately it happens to many times. Prayers go out his family. God bless them all .
Amelia Marie
Heartbreaking deepest sympathies to the family. Rest in the arms of the angels sweet boy
Bonnie Muys Malzone
Praying for his family and friends. This is devastating. I know because my younger brother took his life on 11/13/20.
Mallory C Merz
This is heartbreaking. Dylan I pray you are at peace now. Prayers for your family .
Kathleen Robinson-Wickes
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. So tragic.
Jennifer Kurzeja Dean
So tough for our entire GBN community- I am heartbroken for him and his family
Cecilia Guzmán-Mendoza
To the Buckner family, so sorry for your loss. Will be praying for you guys to find some healing as you try to cope. Your son was clearly an extremely talented young man. RIP @Dylan Buckner you are free.
