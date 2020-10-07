Dylan Cunningham Death – Dead : Dylan Cunningham Obituary : South Holland Firefighter/Paramedic has died.

South Holland Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

The men and women @ATF_NCETR express our condolences to the South Holland Fire Department, Ill., and the family and friends of Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham, who passed away after participating in a dive training exercise. https://t.co/KFPxzg2Izg pic.twitter.com/4S3OB74GAN — ATF_NCETR (@ATF_NCETR) October 7, 2020

