Dylan Cunningham Death – Dead : Dylan Cunningham Obituary : South Holland Firefighter/Paramedic has died.
South Holland Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“ATF_NCETR on Twitter: “The men and women @ATF_NCETR express our condolences to the South Holland Fire Department, Ill., and the family and friends of Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham, who passed away after participating in a dive training exercise. ”
The men and women @ATF_NCETR express our condolences to the South Holland Fire Department, Ill., and the family and friends of Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham, who passed away after participating in a dive training exercise. https://t.co/KFPxzg2Izg pic.twitter.com/4S3OB74GAN
— ATF_NCETR (@ATF_NCETR) October 7, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.