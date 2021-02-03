Dylan Dakota Whetzel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dylan Dakota Whetzel has Died .

Dylan Dakota Whetzel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 9119 Dean Ridings Lane Spotsylvania, Va. 22553 Phone 540.582.7115 Fax 540.582.9448 Contact: Major Troy Skebo Phone: 540.507.7114 ​​​​​February 02, 2021 Update @ 8PM Detectives have been working diligently on Monday night’s homicide in an effort to identify the victim. A person of interest was taken into custody this morning and has been subsequently charged. Detectives have identified the victim as Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20-year-old male from Stafford, Virginia. Based on the evidence and witnesses’ accounts, Brennan Thomas, 19-year-old male from Spotsylvania County was arrested this evening and charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence. Mr. Thomas was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held with no bond. Detectives are continuing to investigate this tragic incident and therefore no further information will be released at this time. Further subjects may be charged as the investigation continues. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Whetzel during this tragic time. (Original Press Release) On February 01, 2021 at approximately 10:00PM, deputies located a body in a wooded area of Pamunkey Rd and Finney Rd in the Western part of Spotsylvania County. The exact sequence of events is being investigated by the Detectives and treated as a homicide. As the investigation continues, we will make you aware of all pertinent facts concerning the incident. The body has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond, VA. No further information will be released at this time. 356356 376 Comments 564 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office – Roger L. Harris Sheriff – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.