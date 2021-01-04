Dylan Gleason Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Dylan Gleason has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

I don’t even know where to begin. Dylan, I hope you know how much you truly impacted my life. I cannot believe you are gone. Rest In Peace.

I met Dylan through New Jersey Repertory Theatre. We shared the stage in Disney World, Little Mermaid, and more. Then, I had the honor of directing Dylan in countless productions over ten years, both at Crossroads South Middle School and NJRT. He was so ridiculously talented. He was fantastic in comedic roles such as Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls, and Roger in Grease, and was also an amazing dramatic actor in roles like Mr. Lawerence in Little Women.

He could sing- like really sing. Like even when in the ensemble, he would make the most of every featured line, standing out. He would turn small roles into the most memorable characters.

I knew I could always count on Dylan – on stage and off. I often would add “Stage Manager” to his list of responsibilities because he knew every transition, and knew exactly what to do. He loved to help me hang lights, and learn new things about sound. He wouldn’t say he was a dancer, but he would never give up, he wanted to learn, and push himself to be the best that he could be, even at something he wasn’t the most comfortable with.

Over the years, I felt like I was handing my roles down to him- I got to see him play and work with him on parts like Charlie Brown, The Cowardly Lion, Rooster, and Cogsworth. All roles that he was A STAR in. Always a star. The pictures below don’t do his talent justice.

Dylan and I selected and worked on all his college audition monologues. He was so excited when he got into his dream school Muhlenberg.

I was so proud of the artist he had become. Seeing him finish high school, excelling in Concert Choir and Pirandello was so rewarding. Even more was rewarding was seeing him go to school – learning aerial arts, learning tech, stage management, and studying at Academia Dell’ Arte in Italy. He was so gifted, in so many ways.

He had a massive heart, always wanted to lend a helping hand, and had the loudest, best laugh. Dylan was truly one of kind. He made an impact on everyone. NJRT will always remember you.

Years ago I asked him to write a testimony for myself as a teacher. I’ve attached a screenshot of the email he sent me. If only I could tell him that he inspired me even more. Truly one of the best students and artists I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Gone way too early.

