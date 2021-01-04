Dylan Gleason Death -Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Dylan Gleason has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | January 4, 2021
Dylan Gleason has died, according to a statement posted online on January .  2021.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

I don’t even know where to begin.

Dylan, I hope you know how much you truly impacted my life. I cannot believe you are gone. Rest In Peace.
.
I met Dylan through New Jersey Repertory Theatre. We shared the stage in Disney World, Little Mermaid, and more. Then, I had the honor of directing Dylan in countless productions over ten years, both at Crossroads South Middle School and NJRT. He was so ridiculously talented. He was fantastic in comedic roles such as Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls, and Roger in Grease, and was also an amazing dramatic actor in roles like Mr. Lawerence in Little Women.
.
He could sing- like really sing. Like even when in the ensemble, he would make the most of every featured line, standing out. He would turn small roles into the most memorable characters.
.
I knew I could always count on Dylan – on stage and off. I often would add “Stage Manager” to his list of responsibilities because he knew every transition, and knew exactly what to do. He loved to help me hang lights, and learn new things about sound. He wouldn’t say he was a dancer, but he would never give up, he wanted to learn, and push himself to be the best that he could be, even at something he wasn’t the most comfortable with.
.
Over the years, I felt like I was handing my roles down to him- I got to see him play and work with him on parts like Charlie Brown, The Cowardly Lion, Rooster, and Cogsworth. All roles that he was A STAR in. Always a star. The pictures below don’t do his talent justice.
.
Dylan and I selected and worked on all his college audition monologues. He was so excited when he got into his dream school Muhlenberg.
.
I was so proud of the artist he had become. Seeing him finish high school, excelling in Concert Choir and Pirandello was so rewarding. Even more was rewarding was seeing him go to school – learning aerial arts, learning tech, stage management, and studying at Academia Dell’ Arte in Italy. He was so gifted, in so many ways.
.
He had a massive heart, always wanted to lend a helping hand, and had the loudest, best laugh. Dylan was truly one of kind. He made an impact on everyone. NJRT will always remember you.
.
Years ago I asked him to write a testimony for myself as a teacher. I’ve attached a screenshot of the email he sent me. If only I could tell him that he inspired me even more. Truly one of the best students and artists I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Gone way too early.
.

Love you so much,

Dylan

. Everyone, Please keep the Gleason family in your hearts.

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Jennifer Sunshine wrote
So sorry for your loss. Sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone

Erika Mateo wrote
I am so sorry to hear this heartbreaking news, so sorry for your loss

Anna Gleason wrote
thank you Quentin. dylan loved you so so much, and so do the rest of us!!.

Nancy Luck Delgado wrote
Quentin, Such a beautiful tribute to a very talented young man! He will be truly missed.

Jane Dey Rospopa Fuentes wrote
I’m so very sorry for the loss of your friend. Gone way too soon…..so very sad. Sending prayers to his family.

Patti Lagarenne wrote
Beautiful sentiments for a talented young man. ❤ sincerest sympathies to his family and all who mourn.

Anastasia Marcella wrote
This is so awful! Dylan was so sweet. Sending prayers to all of his family and friends.

François Suhr wrote
OH MY GOODNESS WHAT?!
Beautiful beautiful tribute for such a beautiful, compassionate human being

Lisa Schell York wrote
Quentin, I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your friend. You, his family and friends are in my prayers. I hope the memories that you shared will bring you some comfort.

Matt Murphy wrote
Sending love! So lucky to be able to be in a show with him, very talented and always such a good friend to everyone

Glori Bine-Callagy wrote
This is such a tremendous loss. Dylan was so talented and always so kind. His passing is unfathomable. Your tribute was comforting. Thanks for sharing Quentin

