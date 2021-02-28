Dylan Hart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dylan Hart (1982-2020), founder and host of Household Hacker has Died.

Dylan Hart (1982-2020), founder and host of Household Hacker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

Household Hacker 7h · Dylan Hart (1982-2020), founder and host of Household Hacker, sadly passed away a couple of months ago. Dylan had a lot of passions in life. He was a lifelong Sci-Fi nerd, who could easily spend his downtime watching old episodes of Star Trek. He was a huge fan of The Mandalorian, as well. He talked about it as often as he could. That nerdy side to Dylan often showed through in his videos, sometimes in the form of a quick joke, other times more bluntly, like by literally wearing an exact replica of The Mandalorian's helmet, whether it made sense or not. He had a passion for many things that were otherworldly. He loved steampunk and fantasy games from Zelda to Baldur's Gate to Hearthstone. And he had an obsession for anything in Fallout/post-apocalyptic style, so much so that he fashioned his set around it and donned one of his gas masks at just about any opportunity. Dylan was also deeply interested in practically anything tech. He enjoyed making his own keyboards, programming his laptop to be able to control things around the house like a command center, 3D printing, and everything in between. It was a combination of all these things, along with the way that he saw the world, that made him into the creator millions knew him as. He helped pioneer and popularize life hacks on YouTube and loved to find a unique way out of common problems. He would sometimes even pore through decades-old books to pull inspiration from, finding long-forgotten solutions and bringing them into the modern-day for his audience. That was such a huge part of what drove Dylan to create—his audience—you. He always wanted to share something fresh and funny that hadn't been done before (or could have been done better), because he knew he wasn't the only one who saw the world through a different type of lens. Whether you watched to laugh or to learn something new, Dylan appreciated you all. And he inspired us who have worked with him to continue what he started, just as he would want us to. The channel was never about who the host was to Dylan. It was about creating, plain and simple. So, that's what we're going to do, while keeping Dylan's vision in mind the whole way. This channel will continue to walk the path Dylan set it on over 13 years ago. Thank you to each and every one of you for the support you've shown over the years and for giving us the opportunity to create for you. We'll be back very soon with new videos, so stay tuned. Thank you again, to all of you. http://bit.ly/HouseholdSubscriber Tribute video: https://youtu.be/DOvewH7XTYo